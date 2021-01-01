Here's Your Doctor Who New Years Special Spoiler Discussion Zone

After most of 2020 away, Doctor Who is back! And this time the Thirteenth Doctor has once again shown up to New Years with a Dalek. Or two. Or maybe more than that. Want a place to talk spoilers as it airs? We’ve got you covered.
“Revolution of the Daleks” brings back more than just the Doctor’s oldest enemies, this time in many more numbers since we saw them this time last year in “Resolution”—and in radically different form. It brings back John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, helping to reunite the Doctor and her friends after the events of last season’s climax saw the Doctor separated and, uh, thrown in space jail.
But can the Doctor or her friends stop the titular Revolution? What could happen when the Daleks find themselves at odds with each other? How many people will Jack flirt with? Our usual recap of the episode will arrive via TARDIS on Monday, but for now, talk about the twists and reveals of “Revolution” in the comments below!
DISCUSSION
* Interesting. Dalek Operator #2: Nicholas Pegg.
* Gwen Cooper mention!
* Which leads me to a question. She’s not credited. But the woman that was behind the car crouching down from the Trump!Daleks. Do I know her?
* As to the feeling of the show... It feels like they were kinda bringing out all the meaningful stuff of the last two seasons that WASN’T all about the Doctor as a proper sendoff for Graham and Ryan. And honestly... that last moment. Arg... right in the feels.
* POOR VINTAGE CHERRY TARDIS WITH WORKING CHAMELEON CIRCUIT! WE BARELY KNEW YE!
* That quiet convo between Jack and Yaz... Out Freaking Standing.
* THE RETURN OF THE SQUARENESS GUN! MAYBE WE GET A PROPER (Read AFFORDABLE) TOY OF IT THIS TIME!
* I wish the radio times and other media sites who shall for the moment remain nameless hadn’t let slip that Bradley and Tosin weren’t staying with the show. It would have been a more interesting and feelingsful show had I not known they were leaving. I suppose it was to create tension. IE: Will they be shot to death by a Dalek or not. But really. It would have been better to not have known.
* Not one bit of Sonic Screwdriver this episode.
* So... the Adventures of Yasmin Khan and Angry 13. Cos she is angry. And she’s got a past to investigate. Too bad Yaz won’t make it to the yearly reunion of surviving companions. Martha Jones could tell Yaz a thing or two about the Fury of the Time Lord.
*The episode treated me right. Lots of geeking out was had. It’s been a rollercoaster season. And I’m still way jazzed for more to come. Thanks for the episode, Chibs and company. Keep up the good work.