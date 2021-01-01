Here's Your Doctor Who New Years Special Spoiler Discussion Zone

Us waiting for more Doctor Who like... Image : BBC

After most of 2020 away, Doctor Who is back! And this time the Thirteenth Doctor has once again shown up to New Years with a Dalek. Or two. Or maybe more than that. Want a place to talk spoilers as it airs? We’ve got you covered.



“Revolution of the Daleks” brings back more than just the Doctor’s oldest enemies, this time in many more numbers since we saw them this time last year in “Resolution”—and in radically different form. It brings back John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, helping to reunite the Doctor and her friends after the events of last season’s climax saw the Doctor separated and, uh, thrown in space jail.



But can the Doctor or her friends stop the titular Revolution? What could happen when the Daleks find themselves at odds with each other? How many people will Jack flirt with? Our usual recap of the episode will arrive via TARDIS on Monday, but for now, talk about the twists and reveals of “Revolution” in the comments below!

