It’s not much, but it’s probably going to be more than enough for Marvel Studios to swipe Avatar’s box office record.

After Kevin Feige confirmed to press last week that Marvel would be launching a new push before Avengers: Endgame’s theatrical run could come to an end just shy of Avatar’s $2.788 billion box office record, Marvel Studios have now officially given us information about what fans can expect out of the movie’s re-release, formally being dubbed as the “Bring Back” event.

Beginning Friday, June 28, select theaters will have stocks of a new poster to give fans coming to see the film again, depicting Tony Stark’s version of the Infinity Gauntlet. Meanwhile, the screening itself will include a new introduction from director Anthony Russo, “an unfinished deleted scene,” and a sneak peek of Spider-Man: Far From Home before it officially opens next week.

Is it enough to warrant sitting in a movie theater for three hours again? Probably not. Are people gonna do it anyway and Marvel will get the sub-50 million it needs for its box office crown (or really, it’s a gauntlet, surely)? Absolutely.



