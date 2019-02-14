Photo: Disney

With BB-8 hanging out over on Star Wars Resistance, we knew a time would come when Poe Dameron would have pick him up and head off to Jakku to get the sequel trilogy started. That time is now.

A new clip from Star Wars Resistance reveals that its next episode, “The Core Problem,” takes place the day before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Check it out.

So it seems that this episode happens and then Poe heads off to Jakku with his trusty droid BB-8 in tow. Because, as we know, in the opening crawl to The Force Awakens it says...

Leia has sent her most daring pilot on a secret mission to Jakku, where an old ally has discovered a clue to Luke’s whereabouts....

And that’s what he’s referring to.

So what exactly happens here? And, even more interesting, is what happens on Resistance once Poe is captured, Starkiller Base destroys the New Republic and more? We won’t have to wait long to find out.

Star Wars Resistance is winding down its first season and season two is already in the works. It airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on the Disney Channel.

