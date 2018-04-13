Image: Disney/Pixar

A fresh promo for Pixar’s superhero sequel reveals a big shift in the Parr family dynamics—and the lengths to which they’ll go to make people trust metahumans again.

Elastigirl’s the one in the spotlight in the trailer, which shows the super-family adjusting to a new status quo that has Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible as a stay-at-home dad, Jack-Jack with the ability to manipulate all sorts of energy, while Violet has become quite the surly teen. Lots of Frozone, too!

The Incredibles 2 hits screens on June 15.