Lisa Joy attends the Premiere of HBO’s Westworld season three in Hollywood, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

The co-creator of Westworld, the actor who played Wolverine, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Freaking Newton. Yeah. Reminiscence has our attention.

Written and directed by Lisa Joy in her feature directorial debut, Reminiscence had previously been all over the release schedule but is now set to open September 3 in theaters and on HBO Max. It stars Hugh Jackman as “a private investigator of the mind” who helps clients dive back into their memories. Along the way, he falls for a woman (Rebecca Ferguson) who he then begins to learn more about through other people’s memories.

Here’s your first, very brief look at the film. We’ll surely see more in the coming months.

Advertisement

In addition to Jackman, Ferguson, and Newton, the film stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parke.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Up until now, Reminiscence seemed dwarfed on the Warner Bros. slate by the bigger names such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Dune. But now that we’ve seen a bit of it, it feels like Joy’s Inception-esque sci-fi mystery romance is poised to become its own unique sort of blockbuster. One that may just have the precision and emotion of Westworld too. Or, so we hope.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.