Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be out for over a year and we already have our first image of the film’s villain. Meanwhile, the Shazam movie, which is out a full seven months before the Wonder Woman sequel, has yet to reveal a single official image except a logo. Hmm.

Writer/director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter today to reveal the first official look of Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, from the film. Here’s the full image:

In the more recent comics, Minerva is an archeologist friend of Diana Prince who gets corrupted by an ancient evil deity, becoming the evil Cheetah. That’s just one of many interpretations of the character, but looking at this museum photo, it seems pretty likely to be the origin used in the movie.

And, while there isn’t a lot to glean from the photo beyond that, let’s take a second here to bow to the alter of Patty Jenkins. She hasn’t been shooting for more than a few weeks but she’s already given us an official title, official images of the main character, a confirmation of a returning character in Steve Trevor, and now the villain. She’s being very up front about all of this and we are here for it.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens November 1, 2019.

