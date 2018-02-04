The first footage from the new Cloverfield movie debuted during the Super Bowl and, in an unprecedented move, the full movie went up on Netflix right as the game ended.

The Super Bowl spot also, finally, revealed the title for the film, The Cloverfield Paradox, a the space-set Cloverfield movie produced by J.J. Abrams.

The film has been shrouded in mystery and controversy almost since its inception, with multiple delays and rumors swirling around it. Many of those are put to bed, though, with the debut of this footage, especially that it’s from Netflix, not Paramount, and that it’s out so soon, which has to be a first.

Directed by Julius Onah, The Cloverfield Paradox stars Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo. We’ll have more soon.

Update: We changed the language in the article now that the movie is online. Also, here’s a new TV spot.