When it comes to protecting secrets, Disney and Lucasfilm are always extra careful. For example, concept art of Han Solo’s death wasn’t included in The Force Awakens Art Of book. It was included two years later in The Last Jedi Art Of book. So, if we go by that, what you see below may just be your first look at the Episode IX Art Of book because these are some massive Last Jedi spoilers.



We’re excited to exclusively debut seven gorgeous pieces of Last Jedi concept art from some of the film’s most memorable moments. We’re talking Yoda. We’re talking Luke vs. the First Order. We’re talking Holdo’s sacrifice. It’s all here and obviously very inspirational to director Rian Johnson, considering most of these look very much like the final film.

Yoda appears by Seth Engstrom. The sacred tree burns. The aftermath of Holdo’s sacrifice by Kev Jenkins. Luke vs. the First Order by James Clyne. “Do you think you got him?” Luke survives by Kev Jenkins. Kylo Ren faces his uncle on Crait by Kev Jenkins. 1 / 7

Any one of those images would make a beautiful addition to your wall but, when you’re making Star Wars movies, they’re merely used to inform the visuals. Still, these are jaw-dropping works of art that help us appreciate just how good some people are creating, and keeping secrets.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD and arrives on Blu-ray and 4K March 27th.