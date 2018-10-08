The Javits Center in New York City may have closed its doors, with the panels cleared and the booths emptied, but we haven’t seen the last of this year’s New York Comic Con. Our team spotted some fantastic cosplay in the Big Apple—so much so, that we couldn’t resist sharing our favorite photos and an awesome, tech house-fueled video compilation.

Check out our video and scroll down for some of the great designs and cute finds. And be sure to follow our Instagram for even more cosplay and other nerdy finds from NYCC 2018.

This retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles getup is making me want to start a band...or save Christmas.
Photo: Beth Elderkin

Hela and Skurge are ready to deal some damage.
Photo: Klaudia Amenábar

What’s better than one Kingdom Hearts Keyblade? ALL OF THEM.
Photo: Beth Elderkin

The Brotherhood of Steel has arrived, everybody remain calm.
Photo: Raul Marrero
2018 is the Year of All the Doctors.
Photo: Jill Pantozzi

This Thor cosplayer is ready to save Manhattan.
Photo: Klaudia Amenábar
It’s a whole Dragon Ball Z family! Spotted at the nearby Anime Fest.
Photo: Beth Elderkin
Mortal Kombat’s Jade looks to have met her match.
Photo: Eleanor Fye

Killmonger’s too cool for this con.
Photo: Jill Pantozzi
In The Quiet Place, no one can hear you con.
Photo: Jill Pantozzi

An original creation inspired by the Dark Phoenix. The wings moved!
Photo: Beth Elderkin
Raven and Starfire bless the con with their mighty presence.
Photo: Klaudia Amenábar

Oh hello Garnet.
Photo: Beth Elderkin

Be careful with that giant chain, Carnage.
Photo: Eleanor Fye

Bowsette and Scarecrow, a strange pairing that somehow makes perfect sense.
Photo: Eleanor Fye

Keep checking io9 for more from this year’s New York Comic Con—and head to our new Instagram for lots of fun cosplay from the show: @io9dotcom.

