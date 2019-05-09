Photo: Disney Parks

It’ll take more than a Jedi mind trick to get people to “move along” from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge when the attraction first opens. Fans who were lucky enough to secure a four-hour reservation to visit the highly anticipated Disneyland expansion next month will wear wristbands designating their time slots. When their time is over, they’ll be denied services and maybe even politely asked to leave.



There could even be Stormtroopers there to add to the experience, and they will need to see your identification (the wristband, in this case). It’s a process Disney has used for other ticketed events in the past. You get four hours to do whatever you want; when your time’s up, cast members simply won’t allow you to buy anything or ride any of the attractions if your wristband has expired, hoping that you simply leave by your own accord.

“Four hours is a long time in the land,” Disneyland vice president Kris Theiler told the Orange County Register. “Most guests are going to find that they’re ready to roll after four hours.”

That may seem like wishful thinking considering only one ride, Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run, will be up and running. However, Theiler said the park will be taking measures to keep the wait time for the ride under two hours, mainly by somehow leading many to visit it later in their window. “We want to try and make sure that people aren’t spending the whole time standing in the queue,” Theiler told the paper.

There will be plenty of other things to do besides fly the Millennium Falcon too. Literally just standing under it and crying is one. Plus, there are a bevy of experiences (like building a lightsaber or droid), themed shops, food stands, and in-app games to fill the time. Read about all of that and much more below.

And, again, this system is only for dates between May 31 and June 23. Beginning June 24, anyone who goes to the park can visit. They’ll just have to wait in a newly designed “virtual queue system” which works a bit differently from the traditional Fastpass. Visitors will be able to log on using the Disneyland app (or at special kiosks in the park) and see if Galaxy’s Edge is open for walk-ups, or if they need to join a Boarding Group. If they join a Boarding Group, they’re free to walk around and do whatever until they get a notification on their phone. At that point, they have two hours to enter Galaxy’s Edge. Once inside, there is no limit on how long they can stay.

“It’s very, very important for us that our guests who are coming here don’t spend their time standing in line to get into the land,” Theiler told the OC Register. You can read more at that link.

While there are sure to be some hiccups, it’s very obvious Disney is taking every precaution to make sure the anticipated huge crowds don’t mean Star Wars fans will have a miserable time.

Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland on May 31 and at Walt Disney World on August 29, though Disneyland’s crowd-management techniques may not all carry over to Orlando.



