Here's Every Genre Film Netflix Just Announced For 2020

The Netflix logo. Image : Netflix

Netflix is firmly in the filmmaking business now, and in 2020 it seems like they’re committing hard to their original slate of films. In a recent tweet thread posted by the Netflix Film Twitter account, the streaming giant just ran down a lengthy list of some of the films we can expect to hit the platform in 2020.



It’s quite a list, with new work from Spike Lee and Charlie Kauffman, as well as a documentary about Taylor Swift. Which is interesting, but not what you’re here for. How about the genre film scene—science fiction, horror, superhero stuff? Anything interesting?



Advertisement

Well, Netflix certainly isn’t leaving that audience uncatered-to. Here’s what to expect:



Advertisement

First on Netflix’s list is The Old Guard, an adaptation of a story by Greg Rucka. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees), who was also attached at one point to Silver & Black, a Sony Pictures film about Black Cat and Silver Sable. It’ll star Kiki Layne and the always amazing Charlize Theron.

Then there’s The Platform, which takes all those metaphors about dystopia and trickle-down economics and makes them incredibly literal. No word on the creative team behind this one, which is... odd.

Advertisement

But Over the Moon seems rad! A feature-length directorial debut from Glen Keane, an animator who’s worked on films like The Little Mermait, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan, and Tangled. Dude knows what he’s doing. And this story of a girl seeking out the Moon Goddess of her dad’s stories is probably going to look stunning. We’ve heard this was coming before, but now we have a clearer idea when.

Is this the end of Netflix’s genre releases for the year? Oh, most certainly not. But these are a few more to add to the queue.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.