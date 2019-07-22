The Benioff and Weiss picture is what you might call a metaphor. Image: A Lot Of Places/James Whitbrook
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 has come and gone and, oh, gosh, was that a convention! With writers and video people on the ground in San Diego and a team of intrepid writers at home, we spent all weekend cranking out all the information we can dig up for your knowledge and entertainment.
If you haven’t been around, or even if you have, it’s a lot to keep up with—we’ve published certainly over 100 things across videos, trailer breakdowns, panel recaps, exclusive interviews, and like a dozen big Marvel announcements. Fortunately, this post is here to help! We’ve gathered
all of our SDCC coverage here in one place, broken down by category, in roughly chronological order.
Pour some coffee, get comfortable, and catch up on SDCC. Here’s everything we’ve got so far—our coverage will be continuing throughout this week, so stay tuned for even more.
Television Superheroes
Today is a sad one for Agents of SHIELD fans, as they gathered to commiserate with cast and crew…
Hulu’s Ghost Rider series is officially underway, with star Gabriel Luna confirming to io9 that…
It’s difficult to critique the pilot of Batwoman. There are certainly issues with it. There are…
With the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD currently in full swing, one may have thought the show’s…
Let’s get sexy with Uncle Alfred: That’s a sentence we never thought we’d be writing. Epix is…
Tick, tock. Tick, tock. The Doomsday Clock is on its way to midnight, and the Watchmen are out in…
Ruby Rose might have not been able to attend the panel for her new show, Batwoman, at Comic-Con but …
Are you ready for the eighth and final season of The CW’s Arrow? The first trailer out of San Diego …
The larger Arrowverse is changing, and Kara Danvers along with it. In the first trailer for…
Marvel Studios is dropping all kinds of news out of San Diego Comic-Con, you didn’t think they’d…
It’s been a hot minute since we actually got to see DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series in…
Barry Allen’s fought all manner of frighteningly imaginative villains on the CW’s The Flash (and…
Thousands of fans poured into San Diego Comic-Con’s Ballroom 20 yesterday expecting to see the…
What the Doom Patrol panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con lacked in the way of footage from the …
Much like one of its newest heroes Halo, Young Justice is a series that keeps on avoiding death in…
During yesterday’s Supergirl season five panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew took to…
For as long as Black Lightning’s been airing on the CW, it’s been kept separate from the network’s…
Read more Read Science Fiction and Fantasy
It’s been a long road, firehawks—one that’s literally taken us from one network to, well Jeff…
The men primarily responsible for Game of Thrones won’t be attending San Diego Comic-Con after all. …
The Expanse didn’t have much of a presence at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con—at the time, it had…
Westworld isn’t due back until 2020, and we’ll definitely be getting more details Saturday when it…
The future of the world—and possibly so much more—is at stake. And it all depends on one girl. The…
With Game of Thrones gone, seems as good a time as any for a new fantasy epic to come into the…
We still can’t believe this is real.
Premiering at San Diego Comic-Con today, Netflix and the Jim Henson Company’s new Dark Crystal…
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne headlined the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the intriguing…
Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer at what appears a…
After the polarizing, controversial final season of Game of Thrones, fans had been wondering how…
Yennefer, one of the two women leads in Netflix’s new show, The Witcher, has a secret. Even if you…
The last season of Preacher is on the way, and things are getting downright apocalyptic.
One of the best surprises to come out of this new era of “All Trek, All the Time” has been Short…
The first teaser for Patrick Stewart’s return as an older, traumatized Jean-Luc Picard gave us a…
It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see what’s next for Westworld and though a brief,…
Gather ’round, Belters, Earthers, and Martians—we haven’t gotten many morsels from The Expanse’s…
Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a challenge. It’s a prequel set centuries before…
Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy-adventure The Orville kicked so much ass in its second season that…
Discovery. Picard. Lower Decks. And that’s just the start of the topics covered at CBS’s…
Some very big events took place in the season four finale of Syfy’s The Magicians. What adventures…
The third time was the charm for Lisa Henson. At San Diego Comic-Con Friday, the daughter of…
Get ready for a long ride. The first trailer is here for TBS’ long-awaited Snowpiercer television…
More than a year has passed since we got the explosive finale of Westworld season two and it’ll be…
New episodes of The Expanse are officially coming our way in December—and we now have a better idea …
TBS’s Snowpiercer debuted its first trailer at its San Diego Comic-Con panel, along with an…
When Netflix revealed it was making a television adaptation of The Witcher, Henry Cavill…
On Saturday, Sir Patrick Stewart brought down the house at San Diego Comic-Con by revealing our…
In June, we learned that NBC’s The Good Place, a wonderfully witty series that has sustained its…
The Jim Henson Company knows how to keep things in the family. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance…
Read more Read Horror
Back in 1982, the twin powers of George A. Romero and Stephen King teamed up for Creepshow, a…
The 10th season of The Walking Dead kicks off on October 6 and, just like previous years, the team…
For fans of The Walking Dead, what’s going to happen in season 10 was less important than a few…
With Fear the Walking Dead currently in the middle of its vastly improved fifth season, you had to…
Horror anthology film Creepshow has become a horror anthology TV show, thanks to Shudder and The…
Read more Read Animation
My Hero Academia is on its way back after an explosive third season—but if you’ve been waiting to…
Welcome to the dystopian future, everyone. At least we have Batman Beyond blu-rays?
Adora and her Princesses of Power have been working hard to keep Etheria safe from the clutches of…
We might already be looking forward to Infinity Train and Steven Universe with a neck, but Cartoon…
Robotech, one of the most singular and strange cartoons of the 1980s, is now available to stream,…
You know what they say about life in Duckburg. It’s like...an invasion of Earth by moon aliens?…
We’ve learned precious little about season four of Rick and Morty, other than its November premiere …
For the past few seasons, Archer has gone buck wild—well, buck wilder—with a series of increasingly …
Everyone’s felt that sinking sense of dread as a too-full train car pulls into the station and you…
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’s third season is just around the corner, and our heroes and…
Read more Read Movies Disney
One might think it’s weird that two people with names you maybe never heard of had their own Hall H …
Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, couldn’t show up…
Another Star Wars movie, another Stormtrooper redesign. If The Last Jedi had the Executioner, and…
“We’ll tell you after Endgame.” “We’ll tell you after Far From Home.” For months, fans have heard…
They’re some of Jack Kirby’s weirdest Marvel creations. And now, they’re the vanguard of the future …
It’s been a long time coming, but Marvel has finally revealed the face of its long-in-the-works…
Ever since Jason Aaron’s fantastic run made Jane Foster, the Mighty Lady Thor, one of the most…
As if Hall H couldn’t get any crazier tonight, ladies and gentlemen: You’ve met Eternals. You’ve…
A Black Widow solo movie is coming. And, at Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige…
It’s been a long time coming—a long, long time. But tonight, Marvel Studios confirmed to io9 that,…
Marvel’s back in Hall H after a short hiatus and it’s brought an incredible amount of news to…
San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Studios panel was almost too much, with huge reveal after huge reveal…
When some concrete info on the Black Widow solo film finally dropped last night at San Diego…
Read more Read Everything Else
If you’re going to be in San Diego this summer for Comic-Con, or if you happen to live in the area, …
Yes, it’s called Comic-Con, but these days, the biggest news out of the annual convention usually…
The first panel in the massive Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was suitably huge,…
Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate panel at San Diego Comic-Con showed Hall H some footage but…
Read more Read Comics and Books
It feels like only yesterday that we were thinking about our favorite comics of 2018. Now the…
Timothy Zahn’s return to his most famous creation, Grand Admiral Thrawn, has been one of the…
It’s almost become a bit of a tradition at this point that Comixology heralds the arrival of…
I have some very important news. I have a wife. It is Captain Kathryn Janeway, Pirate Queen of the…
We live in an era where making access to high-quality versions of retro comics is easier than ever. …
During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Heroes in Crisis collaborators Tom King and Mitch Gerads…
The creative minds behind the Eisner-award-winning Mister Miracle are reuniting—and throwing in an…
Read more Read Games
Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Games offered a closer look at what fans can expect from…
When Dungeons & Dragons rebooted its ruleset for its 5th official edition back in 2014,…
Read more Read Experiences
Warner Bros, Sony, and Universal might be sitting out San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but we’ve still got …
We’re here! San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway, and io9's team is on location to bring …
Amazon Prime took things up a notch at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con by giving fans a chance to…
Decades after disembarking from the Starship Enterprise, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is…
Read more Read Toys and Collectibles
Oh sure, there are other parts of Mattel’s Dark Knight-themed exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con.…
It’s not terribly surprising that there’s only been a handful of Jurassic Park John Hammond action…
Everypony must bend to the sands of time. Even Twilight Sparkle.
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the latest in rad merchandise that’s…
Lego always brings a shiny new set to reveal at San Diego Comic-Con that’ll eventually be something …
I mean, it’d be rude not to invite them to San Diego, honestly.
Much like the former Jedi herself, this ring is both ingenious and very likely to inflict a world…
Not just any rear, mind you. Instead, the finest America has to offer, with a bonus Age of Ultron…
San Diego Comic-Con is all about doing, seeing, and buying things you can’t do, see, or buy…
It’s SDCC week! Yes, we are just days away from the biggest event in the nerdy calendar kicking…
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe sits in the upper echelons of popular and fondly remembered…
You know the deal with Power Rangers. You start off with the individual zords. You combine them…
I have no idea whose idea it was to make Ghostbusters themed Transformers but, to that person or…
I can very nearly hear the guitar riff.
Nostalgia is big business now, as is evident by all the San Diego Comic-Con exclusives inspired by…
Every San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro lifts the lid on what fans can expect from its line of toys and…
Read more Read Cosplay
San Diego Comic-Con is back, baby, and the cosplay is looking bigger and better than ever.…
You wanted the cosplay, you’ve got the cosplay! San Diego Comic-Con is now in full swing, and fans…
Witness me! San Diego Comic-Con is entering its final day, but the cosplay showcase is far from…
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 has ended, leaving us with another year before returning to the San Diego…
Read more Read And One Open Letter
San Diego Comic-Con isn’t the only major annual genre convention that takes place in the U.S., but…
