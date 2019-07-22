Image: A Lot Of Places/James Whitbrook

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 has come and gone and, oh, gosh, was that a convention! With writers and video people on the ground in San Diego and a team of intrepid writers at home, we spent all weekend cranking out all the information we can dig up for your knowledge and entertainment.

If you haven’t been around, or even if you have, it’s a lot to keep up with—we’ve published certainly over 100 things across videos, trailer breakdowns, panel recaps, exclusive interviews, and like a dozen big Marvel announcements. Fortunately, this post is here to help! We’ve gathered all of our SDCC coverage here in one place, broken down by category, in roughly chronological order.

Advertisement

Pour some coffee, get comfortable, and catch up on SDCC. Here’s everything we’ve got so far—our coverage will be continuing throughout this week, so stay tuned for even more.

Television

Superheroes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Science Fiction and Fantasy



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Horror



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Animation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Movies



Disney

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everything Else

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comics and Books

Advertisement

Advertisement

My New Wife I have some very important news. I have a wife. It is Captain Kathryn Janeway, Pirate Queen of the… Read more Read

Advertisement

Advertisement

Games

Advertisement

Experiences

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toys and Collectibles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosplay



Advertisement

Advertisement

And One Open Letter



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.