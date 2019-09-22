Image: Paramount Pictures

“Is that still happening?” you ask. We, uh, we think so?

Indiana Jones 5, which was initially slated for next year before being pushed back to 2021, is a movie that may or may not be happening, that we’ve had precious little news come out of even though all the principal players—Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg—insist they’re absolutely committed to seeing it through.



Last we heard, the script was being reworked by Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), who inherited the project from Jonathan Kasdan, who himself took it on from David Koepp. Now, according to Den of Geek, Koepp is—back on it?



That’s what Koepp himself said during an interview to the publication, anyways, commenting, “I’m working on it again. We’re still trying. I think we’ve got a good idea this time. We’ll see.”



That’s not exactly promising? But it does mean that the project is still ongoing, though stuck in the writing stage. After The Crystal Skull (which Koepp wrote), it’s good they’re taking it slow. But who knows when they’ll get something to make a movie around.



