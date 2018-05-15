Image: YouTube

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will have more dinosaurs in it than every single Jurassic movie before it combined, according to a recently posted featurette. Obviously, that means a lot of CG dinosaurs but it also means plenty of practical ones too, and both are on full display in this neat video.

From the T-rex and the raptors, to the brand new, genetically-enhanced Indoraptor, it seems like most of the dinosaurs had animatronic, practical versions to go along with their CG counterparts. It’s something the film’s creators had previously said they were aiming for, but still great to see. There are also just a lot of dinosaurs running around.

The sheer quantity of dinosaurs in Fallen Kingdom brings up two questions. One, are they compensating for quality with quantity? And two, will this movie have any surprises left when it comes to dinosaurs, or have we seen them all at this point?

We’ll find out June 22.

