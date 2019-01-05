Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

L3-37, Lando’s co-pilot and droid companion, was one of the breakout characters of Solo. Here’s how she came to be.

According to a new video by ILMVisualFX, L3’s appearance in the movie is a complex interplay of practical effects and CGI. Her actress, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, played L3 in costume on set, which was then integrated into CGI to create a convincing hybrid image that looks and moves like a real machine on screen. The video, which shows the process in detail, is full of neat little behind-the-scenes footage of Waller-Bridge, in a gawky green-screen costume, acting in scenes that later become droidified.

We’ve already seen some of this before, in a video shared by another VFX firm in November. But this video sheds even greater light on how L3 became such a memorable character.

Not a whole lot about Solo will stick in my memory, but L3 and her design is definitely one of them. Check out the video above.