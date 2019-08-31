Image: Netflix

Manors are built to be haunted, so far as TV and film is concerned, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan’s awaited follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, now has a cast to do the haunting.



Over the past few days, Flanagan has been tweeting up a storm, slowly unveiling a series of exciting new additions to the cast of the upcoming Netflix show. Let’s run them down.



First, a couple we already knew about: Henry Thomas (E.T.), and Kate Siegel, returning from the original series, and also Mike Flanagan’s wife, fun facts.



Another returning cast member will be Catherine Parker, who played Poppy Hill. Flanagan also announced a whole slew of exciting new faces.



T’Nia Miller (Doctor Who) will join the show in a lead role, as well Rahul Kohli, who I adore on iZombie. We’ll also see Amelia Eve (Big Boys Don’t Cry), and playing Miles and Flora, two major characters, will be Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

This is a big cast for what looks like a strong followup. The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, is coming up sometime in the future. If you’re a Flanagan fan, though, catch Doctor Sleep in theaters on November 8th.



