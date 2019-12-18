Here It Is, Your Spoiler-Laden Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Discussion Zone

Rolling into the spoiler thread like... Image : Lucasfilm

It’s finally upon us: The Rise of Skywalker is here. If you’ve had the chance to see it, the Star Wars saga has passed on all it knows. A thousand spoilers live in you now. Why not let a few of them out in a safe place, like our spoilery-as-all-heck discussion thread?

And, of course, obviously, if you’ve not seen The Rise of Skywalker yet and would like to avoid spoilers: My friends, you’re really in quite the wrong place! Here’s your last chance to flee.

Okay, good?

Let’s chat.



Whether you liked, loved, loathed, or are somewhere in-between on The Rise of Skywalker, there’s clearly a lot of things in this movie that are going to be discussed for years to come. The farewell to General Leia, the return of (and farewell to) Emperor Palpatine, the epic battles, the big-wave surfing, the Ewoks, that smooch—it’s all just so much.

We’ve said plenty enough about the film already, and no doubt will have much more to say in the coming weeks (and weeks, and weeks, and weeks...it’s a Star Wars movie, you think we’re ever gonna shut up about this stuff? Not if Disney has anything to say about it!). But for now, we hand our lightsabers over to you in the comments below. Talk it out. Be polite to each other. Don’t be jerks in other posts because you know what happens and others don’t. Have fun!

