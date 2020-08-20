We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

Here He Is, The Batman

James Whitbrook
Filed to:The Batman
The BatmanMatt ReevesRobert PattinsonDC EntertainmentBatmanWarner BrosDC FanDomeJim Lee
114
1
Got some red on you, Bruce.
Got some red on you, Bruce.
Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment

I’d say “finally, Matt Reeves’ Batman steps out of the shadows” but, well, y’know. There’s still a lot of shadowing here.

Ahead of the movie’s upcoming panel at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves has given us our first decent look at the full costume Robert Pattinson will don as the next incarnation of the Dark Knight in The Batman.

It’s not an actual picture of RBatz himself, but instead a promo poster by DC superstar Jim Lee, depicting the costume in all its glory against a red-soaked Gotham sky. And, frankly, with a much stronger lip game underneath that cowl than our first look at Pattinson’s Batman had.

Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment
We also get a look at the movie’s logo, which, is well, the words The Batman. And a bat. What else did you expect, really?

Image: DC Entertainment
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters October 1, 2021. We’ll see more from the film this weekend at DC FanDome on Saturday, August 22.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

thecoffeegotburnt
spike is dead

One, I love that collar and cowl. Not a big fan of the wrist guard spears, but I can deal if it means we get that sweet, sweet collar and cowl. Two, I’m glad that they’re keeping Batman on the lither end of the spectrum. No shade to Batfleck, who I thought did a decent job with what he was given, but Batman shouldn’t be built like a tank, damn it. He’s a detective and martial artist. He needs to be able to hide in the shadows. Three, I am still in love with the Batmobile they showed, and I want to see more. Matt Reeves has my faith after his turn on the Apes movies, which I thought were stellar.