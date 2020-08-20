We come from the future
We come from the future
DC Universe

Here He Is, The Batman

James Whitbrook
Filed to:The Batman
The BatmanMatt ReevesRobert PattinsonDC EntertainmentBatmanWarner BrosDC FanDomeJim Lee
56
Got some red on you, Bruce.
Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment

I’d say “finally, Matt Reeves’ Batman steps out of the shadows” but, well, y’know. There’s still a lot of shadowing here.

Ahead of the movie’s upcoming panel at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves has given us our first decent look at the full costume Robert Pattinson will don as the next incarnation of the Dark Knight in The Batman.

It’s not an actual picture of RBatz himself, but instead a promo poster by DC superstar Jim Lee, depicting the costume in all its glory against a red-soaked Gotham sky. And, frankly, with a much stronger lip game underneath that cowl than our first look at Pattinson’s Batman had.

Illustration for article titled Here He Is, iThe Batman/i
Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment
We also get a look at the movie’s logo, which, is well, the words The Batman. And a bat. What else did you expect, really?

Illustration for article titled Here He Is, iThe Batman/i
Image: DC Entertainment
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters October 1, 2021. We’ll see more from the film this weekend at DC FanDome on Saturday, August 22.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

Ishamael

Really hoping the lack of Robert Pattinson in the suit is just a case of them withholding a big event and not related his lackadaisical approach to training over the last few months. I love Pattinson as an actor, he is highly underrated due to his history with Twilight, his role in The Lighthouse was worth an Oscar nom (along with Willem Dafoe more so even), but I’m worried about his committment to the Bat.