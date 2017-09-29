Image: Sony Pictures

Sony is digging deep into the well that works. The studio has announced a spinoff film set in the Men in Black universe—one that’s apparently being fast-tracked for a May 2019 release, even though there’s only a script to show for it so far.



According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is developing a Men in Black spinoff based on a script by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who previously did Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight. The new film won’t star Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (though I’m sure cameos are a possibility), but instead will introduce two new characters. The article states that the story will focus more on the Men in Black organization on a global scale, rather than just in the United States.

Now, I bet you’re wondering... what does that mean for that Men in Black and 21 Jump Street crossover that was promised, with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill’s characters taking the black? According to Deadline, that idea is still being developed, but it’s been pushed to the back burner in favor of this new spinoff. However, Hill has cast doubt on it ever actually happening, so we’re not holding our breath on that one.

