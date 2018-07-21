Comic-Con may dazzle with swanky merchandise and big movie and TV trailers, but it’s still home to the biggest awards event in comics: the Eisners, a celebration of the best and brightest creative teams around. This year is no exception, and here’s the complete list of winners of last night’s prestigious awards.



Image’s Monstress was a notable highlight of the evening, taking away five awards—including a surprise double-winner for Best Writer, with Marjorie Liu sharing with Batman/Mister Miracle scribe Tom King.

Best Short Story— “A Life in Comics: The Graphic Adventures of Karen Green,” by Nick Sousanis, in Columbia Magazine (Summer 2017)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot—Hellboy: Krampusnacht, by Mike Mignola and Adam Hughes (Dark Horse)

Best Continuing Series—Monstress, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)

Best Limited Series—Black Panther: World of Wakanda, by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Alitha E. Martinez (Marvel)

Best New Series—Black Bolt, by Saladin Ahmed and Christian Ward (Marvel)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)—Good Night, Planet, by Liniers (Toon Books)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9–12)—The Tea Dragon Society, by Katie O’Neill (Oni)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)—Monstress, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)

Best Humor Publication—Baking with Kafka, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Anthology—Elements: Fire, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color, edited by Taneka Stotts (Beyond Press)

Best Reality-Based Work—Spinning, by Tillie Walden (First Second)

Best Graphic Album—New—My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint—Boundless, by Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium—Kindred, by Octavia Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings (Abrams ComicArts)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Run for It: Stories of Slaves Who Fought for the Freedom, by Marcelo D’Salete, translated by Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia—My Brother’s Husband, vol. 1 , by Gengoroh Tagame, translated by Anne Ishii (Pantheon)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips—Celebrating Snoopy, by Charles M. Shulz, edited by Alexis E. Fajardo and Dorothy O’Brien (Andrews McMeel)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books—Akira 35th Anniversary Edition, by Katsuhiro Otomo, edited by Haruko Hashimoto, Ajani Oloye, and Lauren Scanlan(Kodansha)

Best Writer—Tom King, Batman, Batman Annual #2, Batman/Elmer Fudd Special #1, Mister Miracle (DC) and Marjorie Liu, Monstress (Image)

Best Writer/Artist—Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team—Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)—Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Best Cover Artist—Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Best Coloring—Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Best Lettering—Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo, Groo: Slay of the Gods (Dark Horse)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism—The Comics Journal, edited by Dan Nadel, Timothy Hodler, and Tucker Stone, tcj.com (Fantagraphics)

Best Comics-Related Book—How to Read Nancy: The Elements of Comics in Three Easy Panels, by Paul Karasik and Mark Newgarden (Fantagraphics)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work—Latinx Superheroes in Mainstream Comics, by Frederick Luis Aldama (University of Arizona Press)

Best Publication Design—Akira 35th Anniversary Edition,designed by Phil Balsman, Akira Saito (Veia), NORMA Editorial, and MASH•ROOM (Kodansha)

Best Digital Comic—Harvey Kurtzman’s Marley’s Ghost, by Harvey Kurtzman, Josh O’Neill, Shannon Wheeler, and Gideo Kendall (comiXology Originals/Kitchen, Lind & Associates)

Best Webcomic—The Tea Dragon Society, by Katie O’Neill (teadragonsociety.com)