There are a lot of huge genre projects coming in 2019, like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars themed lands at Disney. But there are so many other things being released this year that, while not as big as those franchises, we’re definitely looking forward to. Check out io9's list of major things to watch out for this year, along with our personal recommendations for a little something extra. Things you’ll want to keep on your radar—no matter how big or small.



Captain Marvel

Jill Pantozzi: I will care more about Avengers: Endgame after I see Captain Marvel. For now, I only have eyes for Carol Danvers. I’ve been in anticipation of her movie since Marvel first announced it way back in 2014. That’s, like, a billion years ago. Kevin Feige has said the hero “is more powerful than any character” they’ve introduced in the MCU so far, and I can’t wait to see how the mysteries around her unfold. Plus, the Skrulls are finally making their appearance—and on top of everything else, the film includes a cat. What more could you ask for? (March 8)

Personal Pick: The Magicians Season 4



Pantozzi: Sex, magic, and sing-a-longs, Syfy’s The Magicians is just the best. We’ve come a long way from the obvious Harry Potter and Chronicles of Narnia comparisons—plus, four seasons in, the series has also diverged quite a bit from Lev Grossman’s novels. Mostly, I look forward to more of the show this year because I want to see what trouble the characters are going to get themselves into next. They are so much fun! Okay, Quentin is still annoying as hell, but still! The Magicians involves some strong storytelling and not nearly enough of you have been watching it. Catch up! (January 23)

Stranger Things 3

Beth Elderkin: Nobody expected Netflix’s Stranger Things to do all that well, but three seasons later it’s become a global phenomenon. The series is coming back with its biggest season yet, swapping out the chilling Halloween fall for the sweet summer of 1985 as the kids tackle the biggest monster of all: adulthood. But don’t worry, I’m sure there are going to be plenty of monsters too. (July 4)

Personal Pick: The Giver Graphic Novel

Elderkin: Lois Lowry’s The Giver is a timeless classic, not to mention one of my all-time favorite books. What’s perhaps most amazing about it, beyond the beautiful story and moral message, is how it’s so visually engaging that you see it in your head—even when it’s on the page. Now, after decades of waiting, The Giver has finally been turned into a graphic novel. Creator P. Craig Russell has perfectly adapted Lowry’s visual story through his eyes (as well as our own), using color and depth to bring us into Jonas’s mind as he becomes the new Receiver of Memory, and everything that entails. (February 5)

Avengers: Endgame

Charles Pulliam-Moore: While Avengers: Endgame is literally meant to represent the end of an epic conflict within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also serves as the ideal point to bring a number of ongoing MCU stories to a close. As much fun as it’s been to watch this group of Marvel heroes being realized on the big screen over the years, there’s a point at which the studio has to make room for new characters from the comics to join the fun—and, in theory, become the next generation of iconic characters that pull people into theaters. (April 26)

Personal Pick: Miracle Workers

Pulliam-Moore: As much as I like NBC’s The Good Place, there’s always been part of me that’s been way more interested in the idea of higher Powers That Be™ being directly involved in the lives of living people, and kinda-sorta fucking up while on the job. Fallible higher beings, as a concept, make it easier to contemplate that, even if there is an afterlife (or multiple afterlives) of some sort, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be all that good or bad—because the people in charge of running them, like so many other administrators, have off days, the way TBS’s Miracle Workers’ God (played by Steve Buscemi ) and Craig the Angel (Daniel Radcliffe) sometimes do. (February 12)

Game of Thrones

James Whitbrook: This is everything we’ve been waiting for as Game of Thrones fans: The end of a story that’s been an age in the making. It’s where years of speculation, years of theories, years of wishes will finally culminate. Who lives, who dies, who takes the Iron Throne—and in the end, will any of it matter against either the wroth of the White Walkers or whatever George R.R. Martin will tell us really went down whenever he gets down to writing that book? It’ll take a while for that answer, but for now, we’re on the precipice of seeing if Game of Thrones can stick a landing fans have furiously debated about since the show began. Regardless of how you felt about recent seasons, that’s an exciting place to be. (April)

Personal Pick: Spider-Man: Life-Story

Whitbrook: We’ve already said that 2018 was the Year of the Spider-Man—whether it was at the box office, on video game consoles, or yes, even on comics shelves. But while we’re all still enchanted by the likes of Into the Spider-Verse, my eye is already being drawn to Life Story, a new miniseries from the phenomenal Spectacular Spider-Man writer Chip Zdarsky and superstar Spidey artist Mark Bagley.

Completely reimagining Peter Parker’s life as we follow his career as Spider-Man across multiple continuous decades of tumultuous history (both real and fictional), this series has it all: A fantastic creative team, an excellent premise, and the potential to be one of the most fascinating Spider-Man tales this year. (March)

Star Wars: Episode IX

Germain Lussier: It feels like just yesterday when Star Wars came back with The Force Awakens. But now, we finally get see how the story of Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe, and the rest concludes in Star Wars: Episode IX. J.J. Abrams is back co-writing and directing, but the most exciting thing about the film is that both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher will return‚ with Hamill reprising the role of Luke Skywalker, and Fisher as General Organa after the actress’ passing (thanks to previously unused footage). (December 20)

Personal Pick: JoJo Rabbit

Germain Lussier: Fresh off the genius that was Thor: Ragnarok, writer-director Taika Waititi is back with a film that sounds, well, kind of insane. Waititi stars in this period comedy as a young boy’s imaginary friend...who just so happens to be Adolf Hitler. Scarlet Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Rebel Wilson are along for what’s sure to be a weird ride. (2019)

Watchmen

Cheryl Eddy: Does the world need another adaptation of Watchmen, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ groundbreaking and acclaimed DC Comics series? At first, we had some doubts. The gritty superhero book was already made into a Zack Snyder-directed film back in 2009, with decidedly mixed results. But HBO’s upcoming series, shepherded by producer-writer-genuine fan Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers), sounds like it’ll offer a promising new take on the material.

In a social media post last May, Lindelof revealed that his Watchmen would be more of a “remix” than a standard adaptation or sequel, still set in the world created by Moore and Gibbons, but “[asking] new questions and [exploring] the world through a new lens.” With a cast that includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Louis Gossett Jr., we’re more than intrigued to see how HBO’s first superhero show unfolds. (2019)

Personal Pick: The Twilight Zone

Eddy: After Get Out (and Key & Peele, and, hell, even that first Us trailer), we’re prepared to follow Jordan Peele wherever he goes...and that very much includes the weirdest dimensions of time and space. Not only is Peele the creative mind behind CBS All Access’ Rod Serling reboot, he’ll also be its Serling-esque host, and though we don’t know for certain, it appears that the new series will feature new twisted tales as well as fresh takes on classic episodes. And much like the original series, the cast will be outstanding, with the likes of Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, John Cho, Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, Allison Tolman, and many others signing on to learn some hard life lessons and scare the bejesus out of us. (2019)

