Henry Cavill's Superman May Return to the DC Universe (With or Without Facial Hair)

Henry Cavill (and mustache) as Superman. Image : Warner Bros.

The DC expanded universe gang is (kinda sorta) getting back together. Reports surfaced last night that Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill is in talks to return as Superman.

Deadline first reported the news that Cavill was in negotiations to return as Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman in a future Warner Bros. production. The trade made sure to mention a Man of Steel sequel is not in the works, nor would this be for a standalone film. P lus, “Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad are in the can, and Superman isn’t expected to make a cameo in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.”

Variety additionally reports that Cavill likely won’t be participating in the Justice League reshoots either—even though he made an appearance during Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel watch party, where it was first announced that a “Snyder Cut” was moving ahead (well, once HBO Max puts a bunch of money into it). That reports suggests it would be a cameo.

Though the news comes as a bit of a surprise, i t makes sense, Cavill has been open about wanting to get back into the suit. D uring a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, he said he was eager to return to the role and tell more of Superman’s story. “The cape is still in the closet,” Cavill said. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman.”

While Warner Bros. could conceivably tack on a cameo to any of the films currently finished, it’s more likely Cavill will play a role in an upcoming production. Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2 are some possibilities, and c onsidering he was initially supposed to make a cameo in the first Shazam (instead, they used a body double), it seems hopeful we could see him in Shazam 2.

In the meantime, Cavill seems to be living his best social distancing life , painting tabletop miniatures, and showing off his cooking skills on Instagram while waiting to hear when production will start on The Witcher season two.

