Image: Paramount

It‚Äôs Ethan Hunt vs. Clark Kent in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible‚ÄĒFallout.



The Mission: Impossible team‚Äôs return to the big screen sees them operating in a mode where things have gone pear-shaped and they don‚Äôt know who to trust. Apparently, the beefy dude they‚Äôre supposed to be working with‚ÄĒplayed by Henry ‚ÄúSuperman‚ÄĚ Cavill‚ÄĒhas full license to try and kill them. It‚Äôs all probably very complicated.

Mission: Impossible‚ÄĒFallout, also starring¬†Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, and Simon Pegg, comes out on July 27.