Image: Paramount

It’s Ethan Hunt vs. Clark Kent in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible—Fallout.



The Mission: Impossible team’s return to the big screen sees them operating in a mode where things have gone pear-shaped and they don’t know who to trust. Apparently, the beefy dude they’re supposed to be working with—played by Henry “Superman” Cavill—has full license to try and kill them. It’s all probably very complicated.

Mission: Impossible—Fallout, also starring Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, and Simon Pegg, comes out on July 27.