We come from the future
TelevisionFantasy

Henry Cavill Looks Sad at a Sword, at a Bar, and on a Horse in New Witcher Photos

Germain Lussier
Filed to:The Witcher
1.9K
Save
Gerart and Roach are ready to brood in new Witcher photos.
Photo: Netflix

Netflix said The Witcher is coming out this year. And yet the year is coming to a close and the show is not on its November release schedule. It seems like the rumored December release is true, which means fans still have weeks until they officially meet Geralt, Ciri, Yennifer, Roach, and the rest.

Until then though, the streamer just released eight brand new photos showing us some behind the scenes looks, some intriguing new angles, and a very cool, ominous claw. Check them out.

Advertisement

Honestly, the images don’t give us a ton of new information, outside of just whetting our appetites for the show a little more. Plus, you know, it’s cool to finally get a look at what we think is a griffin. Nevertheless, one can imagine with a possible December release date, new Witcher content is coming sooner rather than later.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in The Witcher

Breaking Down the Magic, Monsters, and Burly Men of the Witcher Trailer
The Witcher's Showrunner on Getting Video Game Fans Into the Series, and Season 2 Hints
Here's Why The Witcher Auditioned 207 Other Guys for Geralt When Henry Cavill Was Right There
Yes, There Is a Bathtub in Netflix's The Witcher
No One Making The Witcher Thought They Could Live Up to the Books
A New Legend Begins in the First Trailer for Netflix's The Witcher

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts