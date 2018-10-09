Don’t you love when you get to share one of your favorite movies with someone who’s never seen it before? That’s the idea behind io9's new series, UnScene, where Gizmodo Media Group staffers celebrate their fandom by introducing first-timers to their beloved films. And of course, we had to start with the greatest Halloween movie of all: Hocus Pocus.

io9 Deputy Editor Jill Pantozzi, a self-professed fan of everything Hocus Pocus (she even has the song’s incantation memorized)—the 1993 Kenny Ortega-directed Disney film—is joined by Gizmodo Deputy Editor Mario Aguilar to welcome him to the coven that is Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker. They chat about everything from awkward pre-teen masturbation references to the star power of un-dead loverboy Doug Jones.

Check out the video to see the debut episode of UnScene, and leave a comment with your favorite moments from Hocus Pocus. And if you still haven’t seen it, consider this your invitation! Don’t make us put a spell on you.