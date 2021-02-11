Doctor Who’s River Song is returning in a sci-fi noir novel that casts her as an international and interdimensional woman of mystery. Even better: our patron saint of spoilers’ new novel, The Ruby’s Curse, will be penned by Alex Kingston herself.
The Ruby’s Curse follows Song and her own seemingly fictitious alter ego on a curse-laden adventure (as in actual curses, not naughty words, but, hey, you never know with River).
Per the BBC:
She’s got ice in her heart and kiss on her lips...
1939, New York. Private Eye, Melody Malone, is hired to find a stolen ruby, the Eye of Horus. The ruby might hold the secret to the location of Cleopatra’s tomb – but everyone who comes into contact with it dies. Can Melody escape the ruby’s curse?
1939, New York. River Song, author of the Melody Malone Mysteries, is forced to find a reality-altering weapon, the Eye of Horus. River doesn’t believe in curses – but is she wrong?
From the top-security confines of Stormcage to the barbarism of first-century Egypt, River battles to find the Eye of Horus before its powers are used to transform the universe. To succeed, she must team up with a most unlikely ally – her own fictional alter ego, Melody. And together they must solve another mystery: Is fiction changing into fact – or is fact changing into fiction?
First of all, her fictional heroine is “Melody,” and all together now, awwwww.
In a statement, Kingston said, “Having absolutely no idea of the journey I would be taking with River Song when I first uttered those words, ‘Hello Sweetie,’ I cannot begin to express how excited I am to be able to continue not only River, but Melody’s adventures on the written page. A sassy private detective and a time traveling archaeologist joining forces to solve a mystery? What’s not to love!?”
The Ruby’s Curse will be out May 20, and can be pre-ordered now.
No wonder she writes books. Her mother was quite a novelist too.
We knew about Melody Malone being River’s alter ego (and having a book series) since The Angels Take Manhattan.