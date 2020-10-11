Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Hellloooo, Nurse! The First Clip From Hulu's Animaniacs Reboot Is a Return to Form

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Animaniacs
AnimaniacsHuluSteven SpielbergPinky and the BrainRob PaulsenJess HarnellTress MacNeilleJurassic ParkNew York Comic-Connew york comic con 2020
From the new Animaniacs. Cue the Jurassic Park music.
Image: Hulu/Screenshot by Julie Muncy
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
Cartoons like this haven’t existed in the world for a long time. But here they are.

At New York Comic-Con 2020 today, Hulu premiered the first full clip from its upcoming reboot of Animaniacs, the classic ‘90s cartoon that blended classic cartoon slapstick with a diet of pop culture so deep and so vast that it would cause children across America to realize, years later, that they kind of already knew who Orson Welles was. With the original cast members reprising their roles and fan favorites like Pinky and the Brain returning alongside the Warner Siblings, it’s looking like a fantastic return to form.

The first clip definitely seems like it, in the form of a cute little Jurassic Park parody including Steven Spielberg, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, and one very stoked Hulu executive. It’s precisely the sort of meta nonsense gag you’d expect from the show at its height, and, luckily for the show’s writers, Jurassic Park is somehow still a timely reference.

The rest of the panel was interesting, too, featuring the cast and crew discussing the work of re-animating and lightly re-designing the Warner Siblings, which included a lot of mocked up designs rejected by Steven Spielberg in favor of looks closer to the originals. All told, it’s an exciting time to be an Animaniacs fan. You can watch the full panel below, and Animaniacs premieres on Hulu on November 20th.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

remyporter
Remy Porter

Can we just take a moment to be sad that Jess Harnell’s excellent mashup band, Rock Sugar, could never work out the rights issues to keep making albums? And recognize that his voice talent is just beyond everything?