The first trailer for Neil Marshall’s Hellboy reboot is here and it’s probably nothing like what you’d expect from the movie, but trust that it’s exactly what you need.



Interestingly, this Hellboy film borrows elements from creator Mike Mignola’s Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and The Storm and the Fury series and introduces us to a somewhat petulant Hellboy (David Harbour) working alongside his still-living father Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane) at the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Development. Despite Hellboy’s involvement at the B.P.R.D. already being well established, the film also makes clear that his role as a hero fighting the forces of evil is something many humans don’t understanding—often making him the target of their fear-driven attacks.

As heavy as Hellboy’s themes of social isolation and self-doubt are, what’s surprising is just how amped and upbeat this first look at the movie is.

The trailer also introduces us to Hellboy’s partners Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane), a woman who’s recruited to the B.P.R.D. because of the magical affinity she gained after being kidnapped by fairies in her youth, and Major Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), a soldier who doesn’t see eye to eye with the demon.

The tension between Hellboy and his human colleagues is made all the worse by the fact that despite the fact that he’s committed his life to fighting demons like himself, they still want him to join them in their war against the human race being led by Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen. From the monsters and demons’ perspectives, Hellboy should be working with them to wipe humans off the face of the Earth, and when he realizes that he may be the key to triggering the apocalypse, he can’t help but wonder whether they might be right.

Hellboy hits theaters April 12, 2019.

