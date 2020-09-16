Hell Yes, Take a Look Inside Madam Satan's Devilish New Comic

Hell has a new big boss...if Madam Satan has anything to say about it. Image : Julius Ohta/Archie Comics

Given how this year has gone so far, one of the small blessings has been that, because time is a joke and nothing matters, we’ve collectively decided that spooky season started the minute summer temperatures cooled. Which is great, because we are here to get you in the mood with a suitably frightful Archie Comics special!



io9 is excited to give you a look inside Madam Satan, a special one-shot spinoff from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics releasing just in time for Halloween next month. Penned by The Doorman’s Eliot Rahal alongside art and lettering from Julius Ohta, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli, the issue will, unsurprisingly, follow the titular Queen of Hell. But Madam Satan is tired of just being Queen—why rule alongside the Devil when you could just take his place?

The main and variant covers for Madam Satan. Image : Julius Ohta/Archie Comics Image : Robert Hack/Archie Comics 1 / 2

“Madam Satan is such a unique character within the Archie Comics/Sabrina Spellman world—she’s pure chaotic evil. Her motivations are entirely her own and based solely upon her own experience,” Rahal said in a statement provided to io9. “I’m fascinated with that kind of emotional decision making. It’s so incredibly disruptive and compelling.”



“Simply, my goal with this one-shot was to continue enriching this beloved character by grounding the story in something we can all relate to: the idea of expectation versus reality,” the writer continued. “Madam Satan is about getting exactly what you want and it not being enough. It’s about the nature of Evil and desire, Emptiness.” Helping tell that story with Rahal is Julius Ohta, who has some very cool looks for Madam Satan in store—check a few pieces of his stunning concept art below, making their debut here on io9!

Julius Ohta’s Madam Satan concept art. Image : Julius Ohta/Archie Comics Image : Julius Ohta/Archie Comics 1 / 2

“In December 2019, I got a message from [Archie Comics co-president] Alex Segura asking when I could do something with Archie Comics,” Ohta added. “A few months later, I was already working on Madam Satan! I love horror comics and it’s a real pleasure to work on one with such a talented team. I hope you all enjoy what we’ve been cooking!”

Check out a few more unlettered pages from the issue below, also making their debut here, teasing Madam Satan’s quest to become the sole power in Hell, Devil be damned. Well, more damned than he usually is...



Image : Julius Ohta and Matt Herms/Archie Comics Image : Julius Ohta and Matt Herms/Archie Comics Image : Julius Ohta and Matt Herms/Archie Comics Image : Julius Ohta and Matt Herms/Archie Comics 1 / 4

“But regardless of all of the thoughts that went in on my side... in the end, it’s all about the art, and these pages are Hollywood Horror set in Hell. Absolutely stunning. Julius Ohta’s linework is extraordinary,” Rahal continued, full of praise for the creative team joining him on the issue. “He makes evil so beautiful. And Matt Herms’ colors breathe pure fire to the afterlife. Plus, something that was really cool for me is that it felt like Jack Morelli went out of his way to have fun lettering the book. He added some extra special touches that really add to everything. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this team. I just hope everyone likes it!”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Presents: Madam Satan is set to hit shelves on October 21, with first order cutoffs coming on September 28—so check in with your local comic book shop soon if you want to get an order in!

