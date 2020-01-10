Hell Yes, Sarah Paulson Will Return to American Horror Story

In a just world, American Horror Story’s next subtitle is simply “Sarah Paulson.” Image : FX

The next Mission Impossible recruits another big star. John Cena dances around his character from The Suicide Squad. What We Do in the Shadows continues its sublime guest casting streak. Plus, what’s to come on Black Lightning’s return, Fear the Walking Dead brings back a familiar face, and the cast and crew of The Outsider celebrate...The Shining? Spoilers get!

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult is the latest actor to join the cast of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

The Suicide Squad

During a recent guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Cena would neither “confirm nor deny” he’s playing the obscure Charlton comics character, Peacemaker, in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

According to the Irish Film Classification Office, Birds of Prey runs 108 minutes long.

Home With a View of the Monster

After a couple lists their lake house on a rental app, a guest claims his girlfriend was abducted by a monster living inside it in the trailer for Home with a View of the Monster.

What We Do in the Shadows



During a recent panel at the Television Critics Association, co-creator Jermaine Clement revealed Mark Hamill will guest star in a second season episode of What We Do in the Shadows. No details on his character are available at this time. [TV Guide]

American Horror Story

Speaking with Deadline at the Television Critics Association, Sarah Paulson confirmed she will indeed return for American Horror Story’s tenth season.

I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story.

Fear the Walking Dead

A new photo confirms Christine Evangelista will reprise her role as Dwight’s long lost wife, Sherry, in the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Handmaid’s Tale

According to executive producer Warren Littlefield at the Television Critics Association, the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale begins principal photography March 2 and is scheduled to air in the fall. [TV Guide]

Archer

TV Line also reports Archer’s eleventh season premieres Wednesday, May 6 at 10/9c on FXX.

Locke & Key

Netflix revealed another new poster for Locke & Key.

Black Lightning

Jefferson settles in to a post-Crisis Freeland in photos from “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn, ” the January 20 episode of Black Lightning. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Nancy Drew

KSiteTV also has photos from Nancy Drew’s next two episodes, “The Mark of the Poisoner’s Pearl” and “The Phantom of Bonny Scot, ” respectively. Click the corresponding titles for more.

The Outsider

Everyone remembers how great The Shining was in a new featurette for HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider.

Evil

Finally, Orson LeRoux (the serial killer from the pilot) is eligible for parole in the trailer for next week’s episode of Evil.

