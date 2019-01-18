Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Cheryl Blossom needs no help ruling the hallways of Riverdale High at the best of times. But when she could maybe also be the Anti-Christ, too? You better watch your step. That’s the premise of Blossoms 666, the latest in Archie Horror’s ever-growing roster of delightfully bonkers takes on the world of Archie and his pals.

Written by Cullen Bunn and with art from Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli, Blossoms sees Cheryl and her brother Jason deal with all the same sorts of things regular high school kids deal with—parties, relationship drama, jocks and nerds and the disparate other cliques of school society, the list goes on. But the Blossom kids have another kind of drama to deal with too...one of them was born as the sinister spawn of hell itself, and is actually the Anti-Christ.

“Blossoms 666 is a different kind of horror story than we’ve seen play out in Riverdale before,” Bunn said in a statement provided to io9. “There are no zombies or werewolves or vampires. The ‘monsters’ are beautiful and charming and alluring; they manipulate and seduce and corrupt. Cheryl and Jason bring out the absolute worst in those around them. They make US the monsters, and they revel in the chaos.”

A collection of variant covers for Blossoms 666 #1. 1 / 5

And even that dark secret isn’t really the problem the siblings face, according to Bunn. The real problem is that they both want to be the Anti-Christ, and will stop at nothing to use their powers to prove they are the true inheritor of the mantle. “Both Cheryl and Jason believe they are destined to become the Anti-Christ, and they will both do anything to prove themselves worthy of the title,” Bunn continued. “But there’s a surprise waiting for them just around the bend—something that neither of them could possibly expect!”

Blossoms also marks Laura Braga’s first time working in the realm of Archie Horror, after her prior work at Archie on Harley and Ivy Meet Betty and Veronica. “I’ve always been a big fan of the horror genre and drawing a story like Blossoms 666 is a dream come true for me,” Braga told us in her own statement. “This is the dark side of Riverdale, full of mystery, danger, illusions, surprises, and deceptions that will keep you waiting with bated breath for each issue.”

“Working with Laura Braga on this title is a dream,” Bunn added. “Laura does such an amazing job of making Riverdale look inviting and fun and wholesome while still somehow being menacing. She has created a beautiful mask for this story, and readers will be both delighted and horrified as the mask is pulled away.”

If all that horror goodness wasn’t enough for you, io9 is proud to exclusively debut a new preview of Blossoms 666 #1 below!

Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Image: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

Blossoms 666 #1 hits store shelves next Wednesday, January 23.

