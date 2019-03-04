Image: Lucasfilm

It’s weird, but given that Clone Wars ran for so long (and will live again on Disney+!), when I think of the prequel era of Star Wars I immediately hear the voices of Matt Lanter’s Anakin and James Arnold Taylor’s Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor who?



Both Obi-Wan and Anakin recently came to Battlefront II, as part of an ongoing process in the game celebrating the Clone Wars era. Like other characters in the game, such as Grievous, Dooku, the Clone Troopers, and Battle Droids, they’re both voiced by their Clone Wars counterparts rather than stand-ins attempting to emulate the movie actors.

Advertisement

But all these characters need voice lines and dialogue for you to emote with (and for when they interact with other heroes and villains in a match). So what that means is, we actually have a host of dialogue snippets from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, performed by the stars of Clone Wars—and Battlefront YouTuber Cinematic Captures capitalized on that by pulling said snippets from the game and layering them over clips from the movie.

There’s even a Dooku-focused clip, for good measure!

It...actually kind of works? I’d almost be down for a Clone Wars re-dub of the entire prequel trilogy, to see if this voice cast could help soften the resounding clunk of some of the saga’s dialogue. (Lanter almost makes Anakin’s hatred of sand work! Almost!) But more than anything, it almost makes me wish we had Clone Wars animated versions of the prequel saga, a special-edition-style remaster that I bet at least a few people could get behind, more than editing who shot first and whatnot.

Advertisement

Maybe a compromise: the prequels animated in the style of Galaxy of Adventures, but with the Clone Wars voice actors stepping in. Either way, it’d be great to hear these actors get their chance to re-embody these characters once again.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.