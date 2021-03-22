Another fine mess Joel and Ellie find themselves in in the apocalypse. Image : Naughty Dog

Scott Derrickson’s return to horror has found its star. The Boys’ collegiate spinoff gains more student- supes. Ryan Murphy lifts the lid on his plans for the next American Horror Story. Plus, what’s coming on Supergirl and Wynonna Earp. To me, my spoilers!



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Olwen Fouéré (Mandy, Sea Fever) will take over the role of Sally Hardesty from the late Marilyn Burns in the upcoming “direct sequel” to the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The Black Phone

THR reports James Ransome will star in The Black Phone, Scott Derrickson’s upcoming return to the horror genre.

The Last of Us

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann tells IGN that the HBO series will closely follow the game in some ways, adapting the entirety of the first entry in its opening season:

We talked at length [that season 1 of the show is going to be [the first game]. As far as the superficial things, like should [a character] wear the same plaid shirt or the same red shirt? They might or might not appear in it, that’s way less important to us than getting the core of who these people are and the core of their journey. Things sometimes stay pretty close. It’s funny to see my dialogue there from the games in HBO scripts. And sometimes they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium.

Outlander

Deadline reports Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds have joined the cast of Outlander’s sixth season as the Christie family. Jones will play Tom Christie, “a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant” who “arrives on Fraser’s Ridge seeking a place to settle” while Vlahos will play Allan Christie, “who travels to the Ridge with his father Tom and his sister Malva.” Reynold s joins as Malva Christie, “Tom’s young, spirited daughter. She is captivated by Claire’s work and modern thinking, which gets Malva in trouble with her conservative father.”

The Boys Spinoff

Deadline additionally reports She-Ra’s Aimee Carrero, Shane Paul McGhie, and Maddie Phillips have joined the cast of the upcoming college-set Boys spinoff in undisclosed roles.

Batwoman



Black Mask comes to Gotham in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rule #1.”



American Horror Story: Double Feature

A new teaser reveals the tenth season of American Horror Story will be a “double feature” telling two stories: “one by the sea…and one by the sand.”

The Flash

Cisco and Chester travel back in time to 1998 in the synopsis for “The One With the Nineties” — the April 6 episode of The Flash.

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi (#706).

Supergirl

Alex is brought “to her breaking point” after she’s “faced with a challenge unlike anything” the group has “ever dealt with before” in the synopsis for “A Few Good Women” airing April 6.

As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#602).

Legacies

Hope and Lizzie team-up to fight a monster in the synopsis for “Do All Malivores Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?”

As tensions build between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), the latest monster’s arrival at the school will force them to set aside their differences in order to defeat it. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) comes up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie (Kaylee Bryant) at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Kaleb (Chris Lee) cope with a recent fallout with MG (Quincy Fouse). Aria Shahghasemi and Leo Howard also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#309).

Nancy Drew

Ryan has “an interesting conversion” with Celia in the synopsis for “The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune. ”

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Ryan (Riley Smith) has an interesting conversation with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery, The Good Doctor). Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#211).

Wynonna Earp

Finally, things get worse for Doc and Waverly in the trailer for “Life Turned Her That Way” — next week’s episode of Wynonna Earp.

