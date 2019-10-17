We come from the future
HBO's Stephen King Miniseries The Outsider Teases a Most Peculiar Murder Case

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Stephen King
1.3K
1
Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney.
Image: HBO
You didn’t think HBO was going to just sit back and let the raging river of Stephen King adaptations pass it by, did you?

The network’s adaptation of King’s 2018 novel The Outsider just dropped its first teaser, and along with a glimpse of its incredible cast (Ben Mendelsohn, Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo) we get a taste of the high-profile child murder case that’ll bedevil Mendelsohn’s Georgia cop.

There are definite True Detective vibes here, but the unexplainable aspects of the crime, along with Erivo’s character, deeply intuitive private investigator Holly Gibney—who also appears in Mr. Mercedes, albeit played by a different actor—look to lend the 10-episode tale a bit of supernatural flavor, too.

The Outsider premieres January 18 on HBO.

