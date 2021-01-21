A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will ride! Image : Dabel Brothers Productions

Don’t want Targaryens fighting Targaryens? How about...another Targaryen, actually?



Variety, Entertainment Weekly, and others are reporting that early work on a second Game of Thrones spinoff—after Blood of the Dragon, a prequel series exploring conflicts between the family of House Targaryen 300 years before Game of Thrones—has commenced, adapting George R.R. Martin’s own spinoff novella trilogy Dunk and Egg.

This time set around 90 years before the events of the main A Song of Ice and Fire books, the novellas follow hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall as he roams Westeros with an unlikely young squire: “Egg,” a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen V. While Variety notes that work on the show is extremely early—no writers or directors are currently attached—the trade cites sources that the series is becoming a high priority for HBO as it seeks to strike on the Westerosi iron while it’s, uh...let’s say rapidly cooling after Game of Thrones’ final season.

But taking Martin’s smaller-scaled adventures in the Seven Kingdoms off of the page and onto the screen is something the writer himself and fans have been hoping to see for a while, so even if by the time this gets off the ground Game of Thrones’ ending is well in the back mirror, there’ll be a lot of interest to explore a different period of Westeros’ history again.

io9's reached out to HBO for more details and will update this post when and if we hear more.

