Despite the fact that HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel—set ages before the White Walkers decided to invade Westeros—still doesn’t have a title, there’s more casting news today. And genre fans will know a few of the new additions.



Deadline reports that Marquis Rodriguez (Luke Cage/Iron Fist), John Simm (Doctor Who), Richard McCabe (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), John Heffernan (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell), and Dixie Egerickx have joined the forthcoming HBO series as main cast members.

While your guess is as good as anyone else’s as to who these people are playing, they will be spending plenty of time interacting with whoever the hell Miranda Richardson and Naomi Watts are playing. Or at the very least, dealing with the consequences of their actions. You know how George R.R. Martin’s world is...

Shooting for the pilot episode is slated to begin sometime later this year.

