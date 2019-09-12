Image: HBO

Fire can’t kill a dragon and neither can the end of Game of Thrones, apparently.

Deadline reports that HBO is close to moving forward with yet another Game of Thrones prequel that will focus specifically on House Targaryen—300 years before the events of Game of Thrones when their house was just beginning to fall apart. Deadline reports that George R.R. Martin is set to co-executive produce along with Ryan J. Condal (Colony).

No other details about the as-of-yet titled (and still waiting to be officially greenlit) series have been announced, but we’ll fill you in as soon as we hear word.

