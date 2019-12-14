We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

HBO Max Is Moving Forward With Another Try at Adapting Snow Crash

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Snow Crash
2.0K
3
Save
Michael Bacall, at SXSW 2012.
Photo: Karl Walter (Getty Images)

If you ask any random fan off the street how to get into cyberpunk or science fiction influenced by cyberpunk, there’s a solid chance they’re going to tell you to read Snow Crash. Neal Stephenson’s 1992 classic is a massively influential cyber dystopian work that prefigured a lot of what modern cyberpunk pastiche fiction would look like. It also popularized the term “metaverse” to describe a fictional MMO reality long before Ready Player One.

Now, a TV adaptation is moving forward. It wouldn’t be the first time—a few years back, Joe Cornish (Attack the Block) was attached to an adaptation being developed by Amazon. Now, he’s back with some new collaborators developing the project again, but this time for HBO Max.

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, Cornish will serve as director with writer Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) joining him. Bacall, who will write the adaptation, will be co-showrunner alongside Angela Robinson (The L Word). No word on when the adaptation will be out, or how closely Stephenson might be involved, but it’s heartening to see the adaptation show up again.

Advertisement

It’ll be interesting, though, if it does happen—Snow Crash’s stylish techno dystopia might end up feeling quaint in our, uh, real, not nearly as stylish techno dystopia. Still, seeing Hiro Protagonist slangin’ pizzas for the mob (which is, yes, what the story is partially about) sounds like a fun time. 

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Neal Stephenson

Your Summer Reading List Is Set With All of June's New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books

Amazon Is Developing a Bonanza of Genre Titles: Ringworld, Snow Crash, and Lazarus

These Stunning New Covers for SciFi Classics Will Make You Want to Re-Read Them All

The Team Behind Apollo 13 Is Bringing Neal Stephenson's Seveneves to the Big Screen

11 Times Science Fiction and Fantasy Gave Us Hope for the Future in 2015

MIT Just Put Out One of The Year's Best Collections of Science Fiction

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts