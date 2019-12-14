HBO Max Is Moving Forward With Another Try at Adapting Snow Crash

Michael Bacall, at SXSW 2012. Photo : Karl Walter ( Getty Images )

If you ask any random fan off the street how to get into cyberpunk or science fiction influenced by cyberpunk, there’s a solid chance they’re going to tell you to read Snow Crash. Neal Stephenson’s 1992 classic is a massively influential cyber dystopian work that prefigured a lot of what modern cyberpunk pastiche fiction would look like. It also popularized the term “metaverse” to describe a fictional MMO reality long before Ready Player One.

Now, a TV adaptation is moving forward. It wouldn’t be the first time—a few years back, Joe Cornish (Attack the Block) was attached to an adaptation being developed by Amazon. Now, he’s back with some new collaborators developing the project again, but this time for HBO Max.



Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, Cornish will serve as director with writer Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) joining him. Bacall, who will write the adaptation, will be co-showrunner alongside Angela Robinson (The L Word). No word on when the adaptation will be out, or how closely Stephenson might be involved, but it’s heartening to see the adaptation show up again.



Advertisement

It’ll be interesting, though, if it does happen—Snow Crash’s stylish techno dystopia might end up feeling quaint in our, uh, real, not nearly as stylish techno dystopia. Still, seeing Hiro Protagonist slangin’ pizzas for the mob (which is, yes, what the story is partially about) sounds like a fun time.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.