HBO Is Bringing Its Targaryen-Themed Game of Thrones Spinoff to Series

Nicolas Cage signs up for another bonkers movie. Colin Trevorrow believes that Jurassic World 3 really is just Jurassic Park 6. The team behind Netflix’s Castlevania is cooking up a futuristic new animated series. Plus, The Flash goes black-and-white, new footage from Terminator: Dark Fate, and what’s to come on Arrow. Spoilers, away!

Wally’s Wonderland

Nicolas Cage is attached to star in Wally’s Wonderland, a new horror film from director Kevin Lewis described as “Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space”—or what’s essentially a big-screen version of The Simpsons’ “Itchy & Scratchy Land.” Cage will play “a janitor forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, the janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.”

[Deadline]

Tremors: Island Fury



Jamie Kennedy revealed he will not be reprising his role as Burt Gummer’s estranged son, Travis, in Tremors: Island Fury.

Untitled LaLaurie Mansion Movie

The Conjuring writers Chad and Carey Hayes are now working on a new horror franchise based on New Orleans’ infamous LaLaurie Mansion, former residence of the serial killing slave owner, Madame Delphine LaLaurie. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Jurassic World 3

In a recent interview with Empire, Colin Trevorrow described the next Jurassic World movie as “Jurassic Park VI, because it is.”

The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. [Co-writer] Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI, because it is.

You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.

Dark Army

In conversation with Coming Soon, Paul Feig described Dark Army, as a “James Whale-ish, modern day version of a monster movie.”

I’m a mega-fan of those old horror movies. Bride of Frankenstein is probably one of the greatest movies of all-time. I love that movie so much, and there are some things from that movie that I’m using in this new movie, Dark Army. But I really want to do a James Whale-ish, modern day version of a monster movie that is about these characters. I want to bring that ookie spookie feel back to movies, but with these monsters you root for and understand at the same time.” I finished the first draft of the script and I’m so excited about it! I’m literally on fire about getting this movie made as soon as I can. I turned it into the Dark Universe people last week and they loved it. Now it’s going over to the heads of Universal, so we’ll see.

Doctor Sleep

See director Mike Flanagan meet Stephen King for the first time in a new featurette for Doctor Sleep.

Black Christmas

The second Black Christmas remake throws shade at Halloween—the holiday, not the horror franchise—in a new teaser.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Demonstrating he can simply jump aboard an airplane in mid-takeoff, Gabriel Luna wastes a perfectly good helicopter in a new clip from Terminator: Dark Fate.

House of the Dragon

After scrapping one Thrones pilot, HBO has actually ordered another to series. The previously untitled Targaryen-themed spinoff based on George R.R. Martin’s retelling of the House’s history in Fire & Blood will be produced by Martin and Colony’s Ryan J. Condal, with Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik also on board to direct and executive produce.

Heaven’s Forest

Deadline reports Netflix has ordered a new animated series from Warren Ellis and the production team behind Castlevania set “in an Indo-futuristic world, with storyline and characters inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana.”

DC Super Hero High

As part of the big HBO Max rollout last night which revealed an upcoming Green Lantern TV series, Elizabeth Banks will executive produce a new half-hour comedy. It’s set to follow a group of boarding school students destined to become the heroes of the DC Universe.

Arrow

A new Deathstroke emerges in the trailer for “Present Tense.” next week’s episode of Arrow.

The Flash

Finally, Cisco takes center stage in the trailer for “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” a black-and-white episode of The Flash guest-starring Danny Trejo.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.