HBO Has Cast Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel in Station Eleven Adaptation

Station Eleven is a bestselling novel about how we preserve culture after the end. Now, it’s coming to HBO Max , and it’s got some great leads.

As reported by Deadline, Emily St. John Mandel’s novel is being adapted into a ten-episode HBO Max series by Patrick Somerville (Maniac) and Paramount TV. Which sounds great, but what really sticks out on this announcement is the casting of two big leads: protagonist Kirsten, a survivor of a devastating flu and a member of a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe, will be played by Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire). Meanwhile, Jeevan, a character described by Deadline as a “lost soul” who must step up when the flu strikes will be played by Himesh Patel (Yesterday).

In other exciting news, the incredibly talented Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) will direct, with Somerville as showrunner. With a great novel behind it and a fantastic cast and crew, Station Eleven is looking very promising. Watch for it.

