Andy Muschietti gives us a look at James McAvoy in It: Chapter 2. Gotham reveals its final endgame. Jerome Flynn teases his Dark Tower TV series role. Filming on the Star Trek Picard series has begun. Plus, what’s to come on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers, assemble!



Night of the Comet



Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, screenwriter Roxanne Benjamin revealed she retains the original film’s “very real sister relationship” between Samantha and Regina, in which “they’re kind of dicks to each other.”

I love the original, and I love telling stories about girls facing impossible odds, like us against the world kind of stuff. And I think that’s what’s so cool about the first one is that it’s this very real sister relationship where they’re kind of dicks to each other, but really protective of each other at the same time. That’s how siblings go. I love seeing that in a genre setting because I don’t feel like we get those kinds of girl buddy movies that are facing down action and adventure as much. And so that’s the kind of stuff I want to make. That was the core of approach to this.

It: Chapter 2

A new photo from director Andy Muschietti sees James McAvoy wearing a plaid shirt while looking pensive.

Brahms: The Boy II

Fandango also has our first look at Katie Holmes as she appears in Brahms: The Boy II.

Child’s Play

Andy plays a board game with Chucky, the Buddi doll in another new photo from Fandango.

Satanic Panic

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Rebecca Romijn as the Satanic cult leader, Danica, in Chelsea Stardust’s latest, Satanic Panic.

Avengers: Endgame

Nebula holds hands with Rocket in the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot.





UglyDolls

One last trailer for the UglyDolls movie hypes its musical voice cast.

Watchmen

In a brief new trailer for upcoming 2019 series, HBO added a few snippets from its Watchmen followup—including Jeremy Irons as Adrian “Ozymandias” Veidt, and a very Rorschach-ian mask. The snippet starts at 1:26 in the teaser below:

The Dark Tower

In a recent interview with The Mirror, actor Jerome Flynn revealed—in as vague a manner as possible—he’ll be playing “a cowboy” in the upcoming Dark Tower TV series.

Game of Thrones has opened doors to some great stuff. I’m getting offered stuff I never would have. I’ve always said I’d like to play a cowboy – and now one has come along. I’m excited for that.

Star Trek: Picard

Filming is officially underway on the Jean-Luc Picard spinoff series, according to Michael Chabon in a now-deleted Instagram post captured by CBR.

Agents of SHIELD

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Missing Pieces,” the season six premiere of Agents of SHIELD, directed by Clark Gregg.

Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find their footing in the wake of losing Coulson in the spectacular Season 6 premiere of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” FRIDAY, MAY 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckle, and Jeff Ward. Guest starring is Maximilian Osinski, Briana Venskus, Joel Stoffer, Barry Shabaka Henley, Lucas Bryant, Winston James Francis, Matt O’Leary, Brooke Williams, Glenn Keogh and Levi Meaden. “Missing Pieces” was written by Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen and directed by Clark Gregg.

Legends of Tomorrow

Ray gets possessed by Neron in the trailer for “Egg MacGuffin,” next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Arrow

Meanwhile, Oliver is once again framed for murder in the trailer for “Confessions,” next week’s episode of Arrow.





Gotham

A full trailer for Gotham’s series finale sees the debuts of Batman, Catwoman, the Joker, the Penguin in full costume, and the Riddler trying to blow up Richard Kind.

The Twilight Zone

Finally, Jacob Tremblay runs for president in the trailer for “The Wunderkind,” this week’s episode of The Twilight Zone.

