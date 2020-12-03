Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld Is Bringing Some Notable Friends to Disney+

Take aim, Katie. Image : Stefano Caselli, Tríona Farrell, and Joe Caramagna/Marvel Comics

After months of it basically being known already—and some confusing denials on actors parts—Variety reports that Disney and Marvel have found the cast for the Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye, which began filming this week. The series stars Jeremy Renner, reprising his role as Clint Barton, ex-SHIELD agent and one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Bumblebee and Into the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, better known to you and I as the avenging archer Hawkeye.

Variety reports that joining Renner and Steinfeld are Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, Vera Farmiga, and Zahn McClarnon. Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, while Pugh will reprise her role from the still-forthcoming Black Widow, Yelena Belova, a Russian spy who has held the Black Widow mantle multiple times over the years in the comics , and was a close confidante of Natasha during the mysterious KGB program.

The rest of the cast includes further deep cuts to Marvel comics canon. Fra Free will play Kazi, a.k.a. Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a two-bit merc from the Marvel comics known as Clown, while Dalton plays Jack Duquesne—an anglicized take on Jacques Duquesne, the Swordsman, and Clint Barton’s former mentor. Meanwhile, Cox and McClarnon will play daughter-father Maya and William Lopez. In the comics, Maya is a deaf Native American character who goes by the codename Echo who can copy her opponent’s movements.

Hawkeye is set to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2021.

