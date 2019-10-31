Have a Happy Halloween With the Annual io9 Costume Showcase!

We’ve had spooks, we’ve had scares, but we’ve made it to the end of October, and it’s finally Halloween! That means its time to put on your best viewing lenses, get up right to the screen, and sear your eyes in awe at all the fantastic Halloween costumes io9 readers showed off this year!



Over the past few weeks, we’ve been asking you to show us what crafty feats of creative delight you’ve been cooking up in your cauldrons. As always, you’ve delivered some truly remarkable costumes we have loved seeing as the days got closer to All Hallow’s Eve. Now that it’s upon us, we’ve rounded up our favorites from across the month. Aside from the great entrants in our header image above, we’re kicking off with Nobel_Cries’ party-prize-winning take on the phrase “more than one way to skin a cat”—which is mainly an excellent way to wear a cute kitty onesie and and a suitably spooky S pandex suit underneath it.

You can see all the rest from your fellow io9 readers below—be sure to check out all the posts in the related stories below to see even more goodness! Thank you so, so much to everyone who shared works in progress, ideas, and pictures over the last month.



Happy Halloween, everyone. If you’re going out tonight, have a safe, seasonally appropriate spooktime—and if you’re doing it in costume, there’s always time to share it with your fellow readers in the comments!

