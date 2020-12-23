This might be the only Haunting we get for awhile. Image : Netflix

Writer and director Mike Flanagan has been giving fellow horror creator Ryan Murphy a run for his money with Netflix’s Haunting series, which started with Haunting of Hill House and continued this year with Haunting of Bly Manor. Even though the fledgling anthology series has so many haunts to explore, Flanagan said he has “no plans for more chapters.” But that doesn’t mean it’s gone for good.

Advertisement

Flanagan shared on Twitter that “at the moment there are no plans” to continue creating Haunting shows, saying that his team is focused on other TV shows for Netflix. He did note, however, that we should “never say never” to a continuation of the Haunting anthology series—leaving fans with a bit of hope that we could see more haunted houses in Netflix’s future.

Advertisement

This comes at a bit of a surprise, considering how successful the series has gotten in such a short time. Following the massive success of Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix for a series of television shows–which included turning Haunting into an ongoing series. The show’s continued with this year’s Haunting of Bly Manor, but it seems like things might be stalling for the time being in favor of other projects.

Right now, Flanagan is working on a new Netflix limited series called Midnight Mass, which sees the return of Haunting stars Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Rahul Kohli. The seven-episode series takes place on an island, where the normally isolated community finds themselves in the middle of something supernatural following the arrival of a mysterious but charismatic priest. In addition, Flanagan is adapting Christopher Pike’s young adult horror novel The Midnight Club for Netflix. Its plot is similar to Are You Afraid of the Dark?, about a bunch of kids who meet to tell scary stories, but it’ll incorporate elements from other Pike novels.

Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor are both available to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.