What’s Gamora up to after the events of Avengers: Infinity War? She’s a zombie, of course! To celebrate Halloween in true nerdy fashion, makeup artist and cosplayer Phillicia Deanell, also known as HeirOfGlee, came to our studio to show us how to turn Gamora into the undead. The results are haunting.

In this latest episode of Cos/Play, Deanell transforms into Gamora as played by Zoe Saldana, with an extra zombified twist to commemorate her tragic demise at the hands of her father, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War. I’m sensing a Walking Dead crossover! I definitely recommend watching the video tutorial for all the juicy details, but here’s a simplified guide for reference:

1. Prime your face with all the primers, keep priming it over and over so your makeup doesn’t crease.

2. Glue your eyebrows down.

3. Keep putting primer on your neck, seriously.

4. Start covering yourself in green in a stippling motion—a typical blending motion will just wipe the grease makeup around.

5. Use setting spray generously.

6. Contour with white and dark green.

7. Powder the crap out of your face so the makeup doesn’t move.

7. Keep using that setting spray.

8. Start blending!

9. Put eyeshadow primer on.

10. Apply your eyeshadow and BLEND.

11. More setting spray!

12. Eyeliner time, just don’t screw it up.

13. Lipgloss!

14. Add Gamora’s markings with a nail art brush (some examples).

15. Add your zombie bits—ripped tissue makes a super-realistic wound texture. Use liquid latex with a makeup brush and don’t get it on your clothes.

16. Paint it red and dark red.

17. SETTING SPRAY!

If you’re curious to see any of her other looks, or learn how to do them yourself, you can follow her on YouTube or check out her Patreon. And for those who are dying for any of the products, here’s what Deanell used to create her look:

Elmer’s Glue Stick: Purple ($2)

Wet N’ Wild Photofocus Eyeshadow Primer ($5)

E.L.F. Poreless Face Primer ($6)

Mehron Creamblend Stick: Green ($10)

Kryolan TV Paint Stick in White ($25)

NYX Professional Makeup Eye Shadow Base ($5)

Sugarpill Pro Palette ($20)

NYX Brights Ultimate Shadow Palette ($18)

New York Color Liquid Eyeliner ($3)

Wolfe Face Art & FX Hydrocolor Palette ($30)

Nail Art Brush Set ($8 on Amazon)

Ben Nye MediaPRO Ultimate F/X Palette ($80)

Ben Nye Liquid Latex ($9)

Tissues ($3)

Face paint in red & dark red — any brand will do ($5)