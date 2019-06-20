Image: Hasbro

Everypony must bend to the sands of time. Even Twilight Sparkle.



Hasbro’s latest array of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives have been heavily leaning into some classic toy nostalgia. So far we’ve had everything from a Kenner-inspired Boba Fett to an Optimus Prime/Ghostbusters mashup, but io9 can now exclusively reveal another nostalgia-strings-tugging exclusive of a...let’s say more glittery sort.

This year’s My Little Pony offering at the convention will be a two-pack celebration of the franchise’s evolution from its classic roots to the art style championed by Friendship Is Magic today, revitalizing the denizens of Equestria for a whole new legion of pony-loving fans.

Focusing on the character of Twilight—or Twilight Sparkle, as she goes by today—the two-pack includes 3"-tall figures, one a retro homage to the character’s original design and the other a more modern figure based on her current form. The retro Twilight, beyond the classic MLP form factor, is rendered in a pearlized plastic to emphasize the incandescent ‘80s glamor, with hair stylings to match. Meanwhile, the modern Twilight Sparkle figure has rooted hair, and a special metallic cutie mark.

If that wasn’t enough Pony goodness, the retro-inspired packaging is double-sided, so you can choose to either display it highlighting the original Twilight or the current Twilight Sparkle!

New... ... and old! 1 / 2

My Little Pony Through the Years’ Twilight Sparkle two-pack will cost $20, and will be available at Hasbro’s booth in San Diego starting July 18. But even if you’re not galloping over to the con, have no fear, Pony fans: A limited quantity will be made available through Hasbro Pulse after the convention has ended.



