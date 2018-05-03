Image: Image Comics

There could be more flashback shenanigans in the next Terminator. The arrival of James Wan’s Swamp Thing show has delayed another DC series. Arrow is losing another major character. Plus, get your first official look at the star of (and unsurprisingly named) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series. To me, my spoilers!



Spawn

That Hashtag Show claims Jamie Foxx has been offered the lead role in Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot.

Jungle Cruise

According to THR, Paul Giamatti has joined the cast as a character only described as “a crusty harbormaster.”

Terminator

The Terminator Fans report Brett Azar, who played a younger model T-800 in Terminator: Genisys, has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. The outlet speculates Azar will once again play a more youthful-looking model of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800.

Black Widow

Variety’s Justin Kroll reports Marvel has met with over 65 different directors eager to direct the Black Widow movie.

Gambit

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Simon Kinberg mentioned Fox is still trying to get Channing Tatum’s Gambit movie off the ground.

We haven’t had any discussions yet about what the Disney acquisition of Fox would look like for the Marvel properties because I think legally they’re not allowed to talk about it until it’s done. So no we haven’t talked about it all. We’re just moving forward as we move forward. Once Drew Goddard’s ready we’ll get into X-Force and, believe it or not, we’re still trying to get Gambit [starring Channing Tatum as the cajun mutant] up and running. The hope is to keep moving forward until we hear otherwise. To me, I have no idea what to expect but I think it could be really exciting.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool commandeers a child’s bicycle on the new IMAX poster from Coming Soon.

Robin Hood

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx debut as Robin Hood and Little John on a pair of new posters from Coming Soon.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Good news! The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third season at Hulu. (Check out our latest recap here.) [Den of Geek]

Arrow

TV Line reports Paul Blackthorne’s Quentin Lance will not be returning as a series regular for the show’s seventh season.

Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors has been cast as the series’ lead, Atticus Black, “a Korean war vet who always has a pulp novel in his back pocket, and wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in Jim Crow America.” [Deadline]

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

THR reports Justin Dobies has joined the cast as Harvey’s “nurturing and protective” older brother, Tommy Kinkle, who works in the Greendale mines.

In related news, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed on Twitter the show is indeed titled, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and posted this first official shot on his Twitter.

Metropolis

Deadline reports James Wan’s fast-tracked Swamp Thing series for the newly titled DC Universe streaming service has derailed the 2019 debut of Metropolis, that Superman spinoff starring Lois Lane and Lex Luthor. Initially slated for a 13-episode, direct-to-series order, the project is now being “redeveloped.”

The Vampire Lestat

The official Facebook page for Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles has posted the cover page of a script from Chistopher Rice titled, “Wolf Killer”, the pilot for a potential new series titled, “The Vampire Lestat”.

The Terror

Spoiler TV has images from this week’s episode, “Terror Camp Clear.” More at the link.

The death of an officer under mysterious circumstances creates paranoia among the men; Capt. Crozier discovers some of the crew members may be considering mutiny.

Humans

All your favorite humans (and non-humans) are back in the latest teaser for season three.

Riverdale

Finally, the Ghoulies outnumber the Riverdale kids 100 to 1—seems a bit overdramatic even for Riverdale—in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Judgement Night.”

