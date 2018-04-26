Image: Warner Bros.

Harry Potter veterans Natalia Tena and Tom Felton are trading their wands for phasers, as they’re set to star in YouTube Red’s scifi thriller Origin, with Paul W.S. Anderson (the Resident Evil series) directing the first couple of episodes.



Origin, which was first announced last year, will star Tena and Felton as Lana and Logan, passengers on a stranded spacecraft heading to a distant planet. According to Deadline, the ship’s group of passengers have to work together in order to survive—only problem is, one of the passengers isn’t who they claim to be. Could it be Felton? Since he’s playing a villain, much like he did as Draco Malfoy, signs point to “probably.”

In addition to the Harry Potter series, Tena starred on Game of Thrones as Asha, and Felton recently had an stint on The Flash. Origin is currently filming in South Africa and is set to debut sometime this year.

