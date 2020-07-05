We come from the future
Fantasy

Harper Collins Is Putting Out a New The Hobbit Audiobook With Andy Serkis

Julie Muncy
Gollum, in The Hobbit.
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Andy Serkis made a name for himself as a motion capture actor, and the big franchise that truly proved his talent was Lord of the Rings, where he famously played Gollum. His face, and his voice, are inseparable from Tolkien’s story for fans of Peter Jackson’s films. And for those fans, it’s exciting to know that Serkis’s voice, at least, is returning to Middle-Earth.

As announced by HarperCollins, the publisher is putting together a new audiobook release of The Hobbit, read by the one and only Andy Serkis. The unabridged reading will follow the story of Bilbo and his adventure with a grumpy wizard and a company of dwarves, culminating in a confrontation with a dragon and a massive battle. You know the story. Eagles are there. And most delightfully, Gollum, Serkis’s most iconic role, makes a small but important appearance, meaning Serkis will get a chance to have another take at his Gollum voice. Which I bet does brutal things to a dude’s throat.

HarperCollins UK posted a small preview on its Twitter, link above, and the audiobook itself is slated for September. It’s for a good cause, too; Serkis donated his readers’ fee to the Disasters Emergency Committee. Audiobooks are a blast, and a lot of performances in them are honestly much better than you’d expect. For fans of the Jackson movies, this is probably a huge delight. It’s available for pre-order now. 

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

